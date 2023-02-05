GREENVILLE - Pitt County Sheriff Deputies found two people dead inside a home Saturday.
Deputies found William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, dead with gunshot wounds inside their home outside of Greenville at 1:14 p.m.
According the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths at 1113 Lexington Down Drive appear be a murder-suicide. A weapon was found at the home and deputies say there were no signs of forced entry to the home.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
