DANBURY (AP) — Fire crews preformed a “high angle rescue” of a hiker who fell at North Carolina’s Hanging Rock State Park.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Sunday.
The Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association said the fall occurred at the park’s Lower Cascades. The park is north of Winston-Salem and near the Virginia state line.
WNCT reported that the male fell up to 40 feet and then “slid” another 70 feet. The station reported that he was hospitalized in “serious condition.”
“Team members assisted with splinting and packaging the patient, as well as setting up rigging for the safety line,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.
The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation says that Hanging Rock State Park has “20 miles of hiking trails that climb onto spectacular views.” The Lower Cascades Trail is listed among its “moderate” trails.
