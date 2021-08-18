BURGAW (AP) — A North Carolina man was given a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two passengers in his car, according to a district attorney's office.
The Pender County District Attorney’s office said David Emmanuel Claytor Jr. of Hampstead pleaded guilty to felony death by motor vehicle, WECT reported. In addition, Claytor was given two suspended sentences of 45 to 66 months and three years of probation after his release, the district attorney's office said.
The sentence was handed down on Aug. 13.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Claytor ran a stop sign at an intersection with N.C. Highway 50 on June 18, 2018, and struck several trees. The patrol said Shemada Banks, 35, and Kayla Dancy, 19, both of Holly Ridge, died in the wreck.
Investigators said speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck.
