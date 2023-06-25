OCRACOKE ISLAND -- It's been 11 years since a leatherback sea turtle laid a nest on Ocracoke Island until this week.
On Monday, a nest with 93 eggs was laid on the beach.
According to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, crews had to move the nest to a safer spot because it was close to the high tide line.
The leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world weighing up to 2,000 pounds and measuring up to six and a half feet as adults.
