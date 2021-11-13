FILE - Dontae Sharpe breathes the air outside the Pitt County Courthouse after a judge determined he could be set free, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Greenville, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, pardoned Sharpe who spent 24 years behind bars for a murder he has long said he did not commit. Cooper’s pardon of innocence allows Sharpe to apply for compensation up to $750,000 for his wrongful conviction. (Deborah Griffin/The Daily Reflector via AP, File)