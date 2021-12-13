GREENSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was shot in the leg and wounded on Monday while responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Greensboro police said the police officer responded to the call from a restaurant on the city's west side, news outlets reported. The officer was investigating the incident when a struggle occurred between the officer and the suspect and a gun went off,
The officer was struck in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the unidentified person involved in the struggle was taken into custody. There was no immediate word on charges.
