HAVELOCK - The City of Havelock says that Chief Chris Morning is retiring. His official retirement date is September 1st.
Morning was sworn in to the job in May of 2022 after holding the interim position of chief since November of 2021. His predecessor, Marvin Williams, left to become assistant city manager in New Bern.
The new police chief was named Officer of the Year in 2005 and was promoted to detective in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2018, before being named interim police chief at the end of last year.
Morning began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Town of Beaufort. He joined the Havelock Police Department as a patrol officer on Sept. 10th, 2001 where his second day of training included watching 9/11 unfold on national television.
