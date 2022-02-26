ASHEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in supplying a drug ring in the western part of the state.
Rodney Dejuan Allison, 46, of Asheville, was sentenced Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Dena King.
In April 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Allison and seven others on drug conspiracy charges after a two-year joint federal, state and local investigation into drug distribution and drug related criminal activity in Buncombe County.
Court records indicate that Allison supplied the drug ring with cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics. Investigators seized drugs, 12 firearms and ammunition, and more than $153,000 in cash.
Seven other defendants also have been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges, authorities said.
