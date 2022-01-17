MOUNT OLIVE (AP) — A Mount Olive police officer who was hurt when she crashed her vehicle while chasing a hijacking suspect has been released from the hospital.
Police Chief Jason Hughes said officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Olive on Saturday to deal with a suspicious person.
WNCT-TV reports that when police arrived, they contacted the suspect, Edward Carter Batts of Warsaw, who jumped into one of the police vehicles and drove away.
Officer Angel Yeoman pursued Batts and stolen police car, but lost control of the car she was driving. Batts continued to flee, but was apprehended a short distance away, police said.
Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She was release from the hospital on Sunday to recover at home.
“Everyone at the Mount Olive Police Department is very grateful for the outpouring of prayers and phone calls we received with concerns for the injured officer," Hughes said in a statement.
Batts is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and damage to property. He is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.
