ASHEVILLE (AP) — A woman being detained at a North Carolina jail has died, according to a sheriff's office, marking the fifth such death at the jail within a year and the sixth within 16 months.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Maria Christina Frisbee, 41, was jailed on Tuesday evening on multiple drug charges and for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.
Sheriff's office spokesman Aaron Sarver said Frisbee was on special watch, which the news release said was based on her previous booking history and history of drug use.
A detention officer was conducting supervision rounds at around 8:30 p.m. and saw a detainee acting erratically in a holding cell, the news release said. The officer went into the holding cell and summoned medical help and supervisors, authorities said.
After a check by the nurse, emergency medical services arrived at the detention center 8:45 p.m. Frisbee died at 11:46 p.m. at a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner pending an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation will look into the death as well.
