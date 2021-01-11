DUCK (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town has named a new town manager after his predecessor resigned in the wake of a misdemeanor assault charge.
The town of Duck announced on the town's webpage that Drew Havens will begin his duties as town manager on Feb. 15 after serving as town manager of Apex, just outside of Raleigh.
Havens, who has also served as a police officer and a firefighter, replaces Chris Layton, who resigned on July 24 after being charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on his assistant, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported Monday. Layton, who was arrested on July 15, had been Duck’s manager since its founding in 2002.
Layton's attorney, Kris Felthousen, wasn't immediately available for comment on Monday to comment on the status of her client's case.
