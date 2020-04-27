DURHAM (AP) — A North Carolina woman was accused of driving while impaired and crashing her car, killing two children inside, authorities said.
Amanda Lynn Davis, 40, was driving north on Russell Road in Durham Saturday night when she left the roadway and crashed, hitting a brick column and a tree, news outlets reported.
State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said authorities believe speed and impairment caused the crash.
Knox said the car immediately caught fire after the crash and two children in the backseat, Ayden Ramirez, 5, and Ronnie Rameriz Jr., 6, died at the scene.
Davis was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Knox said.
She was charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving. Knox said additional charges were pending.
It's unclear whether Davis had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
