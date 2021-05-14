Brian Hogan, stands with his legal team in front of the federal courthouse for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville on Thursday after a jury awarded Hogan and his daughter $4.6 million in damages against Cherokee County and former Department of Social Services officials. From left are attorney Melissa Jackson, attorney Ronald Moore, Hogan, paralegal Kelly Boone, attorney David Wijewickrama, attorney Brandon Christian, and Joy McIver, the guardian ad litem for Hogan's daughter. Kate Martin / Carolina Public Press