PEMBROKE (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot in southeastern North Carolina along with her mother, authorities said Sunday.
Robeson County sheriff's deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.
The child's medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to an unnamed medical center, the sheriff's office said in a news release it posted online. Her mother was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Investigators were conducting interviews and have persons of interest in the case, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.