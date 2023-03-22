A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself, officials said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The three children and two men were found shot and killed on Whitetail Circle in Sumter, S.C., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Sumter police said in a news release. One of the men was believed to be the shooter, police said. There was no apparent threat to the public and police continued to investigate, police said. (Cal Cary/The Item via AP)