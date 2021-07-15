Megan Sims, second from right, along with daughter Aaliyah and son Christian, talks with Hendrée Jones, executive director of Horizons in Carrboro, N.C., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Sims couldn't stop using drugs during the pandemic, even as she discovered she was pregnant. Through word of mouth, Sims discovered Horizons, a substance use disorder treatment program at the University of North Carolina's School of Medicine that is designed specifically for pregnant women and mothers. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)