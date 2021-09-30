The “Changing Tides” series examines the changes to the state’s coastal ecology from the perspectives of scientists, regulators and people whose livelihoods depend on the seas, examining divided opinions, best practices and potential public policy and regulatory shifts that could improve outlooks. The series was funded in part through the Pulitzer Center.
This companion event featured a robust discussion of the issues of erratic weather’s effects on coastal communities and livelihoods as well as solutions to the problems that arise from climate change and man-made environmental damage.
See the video from the event below:
This panel included:
Ryan Bethea, an oyster farmer based on Harkers Island.
Leda Cunningham, based in Morehead City, leader of the Pew Charitable Trust’s work in North Carolina waters to protect and restore ocean resources and coastal habitats, including seagrass and oysters, and to ensure sustainable fishing policies.
Jack Igelman, based in Asheville, lead environmental reporter for Carolina Public Press, holds a master’s degree in natural resource economics from Montana State University.
Sara Mirabilio, a Fisheries Extension Specialist at North Carolina Sea Grant, whose work includes cooperative research with, and providing technical training to, North Carolina’s commercial, for-hire and recreational fishermen.
Malin Pinsky, Associate Professor at Rutgers University in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Natural Resources, a member of the Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, and an affiliate in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences.
Queen Quet, Marquetta L. Goodwine, Chieftess and Head-of-State for the Gullah/Geechee Nation, a published author, computer scientist, lecturer, preservationist and environmental justice advocate, founder of the premiere advocacy organization for the continuation of Gullah/Geechee culture, the Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition.
