A Jacksonville woman was arrested Saturday at a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office driver’s license checkpoint on multiple drug charges.
A red Nissan Altima driven by Christine Marie Roe, 46, was stopped at a checkpoint on Goodman Road near Central Avenue on Saturday after LCSO deputies noted the driver possibly being under the influence of narcotics.
Deputies approached the Nissan and asked Roe, the driver, to exit the vehicle; it was at that time narcotic paraphernalia was noted in plain view. Roe became agitated, attempted to get back in the vehicle and to flee the scene. Deputies gained control of her and placed her into custody.
The vehicle was searched, along with Roe, and narcotics were discovered. Deputies located and seized 52 grams of Fentanyl/heroin in capsule form, along with 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Roe was arrested and charged with:
· resisting, obstructing or delaying arrest
· trafficking in opium or heroin
· possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance
· possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
· maintaining a motor vehicle for controlled substance
After Roe was taken to Lenoir County Jail, she was found to have additional narcotics in her possession and was charged with possession of narcotics in a jail facility.
She received a secured bond on all charges.
