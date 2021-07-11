CHARLOTTE (AP) — Nearly 10,000 winners of a North Carolina lottery game will split the $3.6 million jackpot.
The Charlotte Observer reported that the 9,307 players won the Carolina Pick 3 in a drawing on Friday.
All of the winners chose the same numbers: 0-0-0. Each beat odds of 1 in 1,000.
Prizes will vary depending on how much people pay for a ticket. Players who paid 50 cents get $250 before taxes. Those who paid $1 get the top prize of $500.
Lottery officials said that playing the same three numbers is a popular way that people play the game. Winners have six months to claim their prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.