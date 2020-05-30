In this June 11, 2019, photo, three wild horses come to face with Raymond, right, the only mule in the herd, on a sand dune at mile marker 16 on Swan Beach in Corolla, N.C. Raymond, who lived with the wild horses until he retired last year to the farm, has Spanish mustang ancestry from his mother, said Meg Puckett, manager of the Corolla wild horse herd. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is taking DNA samples from about 100 horses roaming the Currituck beaches and a farm in Grandy, where many horses retire. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)