RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday.
Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night for a call regarding two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children were sisters.
The girls' mother, Launice Shanique Battle, 29, of Cary, has been charged with two counts of murder in their deaths, police said.
Police did not say how the girls died or release other details about the case.
Battle is expected to appear in court Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for Battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.