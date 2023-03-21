FILE - A Venus fly trap grows naturally in a Carolina Bay at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2005. Conservationists want South Carolina to make the Venus fly trap the state's official carnivorous plant, joining other official items such as the state bird (Carolina Wren), state hospitality beverage (tea) and the state picnic cuisine (barbecue). (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)