Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends.
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
Charlebois bilked victim investors, including friends, family members, and social acquaintances, by falsely promising their money would go into risk-free investments, subscription agreements, and loans.
The Charlotte man’s first court appearance was Friday morning after FBI agents picked him up. The indictment stated that from 2015 to October 2022, Charlebois allegedly used companies he owned and controlled to catch at least 39 victim investors and entities. Those people lost more than $5.3 million in the scheme through WC Private, Wilcox Hybrid, Damon Investments, and other business interests.
According to allegations in the indictment, Charlebois fraudulently asserted in the investment agreements presented to victim investors that he and his entities held stock options for particular companies and that the investors could purchase the options and gain specified profits.
Instead of investing, the indictment said Charlebois used the money to make Ponzi-style payments to other investors and on personal expenses.
