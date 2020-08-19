TRENTON (AP) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed after deputies responded to a domestic call, authorities said Wednesday.
Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath said the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home near Pollocksville, news sources reported. District Ernie Lee said more than one deputy was involved in the shooting, but no deputies were hurt.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Trevor Edwards, 38, who was listed as a resident at the home where the shooting took place. There was no immediate word on whether Edwards was armed.
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.