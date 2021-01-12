GREENSBORO (AP) — Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte have delayed the start of in-person classes as the number of coronavirus cases rise across the state.
The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that in-person classes at Appalachian State won’t begin until Feb. 1. That is two weeks later than originally planned.
UNC-Charlotte said on Monday that it is pushing back face-to-face classes by a month.
Both institutions are part of the UNC System institutions. They will start their spring semester classes with remote instruction later this month.
UNC-Chapel Hill was the first public university in North Carolina to push back the start of in-person undergraduate classes. It announced last week that undergraduate classes will be held online for the first three weeks of the semester.
North Carolina recorded a record 11,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state also reported nearly 6,000 new cases on Monday.
