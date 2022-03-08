FILE - This Nov. 6, 2020, photo shows a general view of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa. The Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats. In separate orders late March 7, 2022, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state's Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)