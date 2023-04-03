FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news conference at the Moore County Sheriff's Office in Carthage, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Cooper vetoed Republican gun legislation Friday, March 24, 2023, that would no longer require sheriff approval before someone can purchase a handgun, initiating his first showdown of the session with an increased — and nearly veto-proof — GOP majority. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)