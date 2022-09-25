Michael Hargett, New Bern
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC.
Linda Huston, Beaufort
Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25, at home peacefully surrounded by her family. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her son, Darren Yarborough and wife, Tammy of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Nicole Yarborough of Beaufort, NC; three grandsons, Geoffrey Scott Yarborough of Sanford, NC; Collin Zbehlik Yarborough and wife, Emily of Denver, CO; Joshua Yarborough and wife, Melissa of San Antonio, TX.
Margaret Swoyer, Maysville
Margaret Elizabeth Swoyer, 84, of Maysville, passed away Saturday September 24, 2022, at home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level
William “Jerry” Nelson, 89, of Sea Level, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. Jerry was a US Army Veteran and the Co-owner of Southern Appraisal Co. until he moved his family to Sea Level in 1979 to manage and own along with his wife the Cedar Creek Campground and Marina. He was a member of Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was a deacon.
DAVID STEPHEN SCHROCK, Morehead City
David Stephen Schrock, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DANIEL "DANNY" HOBACK, Newport
Daniel "Danny" Hoback, 68, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
ANNETTE MERRILL LAWRENCE, Morehead City
Annette Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 29th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
MARTHA ECHEVERRIA, Newport
Martha Echeverria, 92, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at The Landings of Swansboro. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MATTHEW PAUL RUSHING, Newport
Matthew Paul Rushing, 43, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
ALLEN EUGENE GRIFFIN, Newport
Allen Eugene Griffin, 70, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Allen was born on April 17, 1952, in Tarboro, North Carolina, to the late Leon and Mamie Griffin. He is survived by his wife, Dawna G. Griffin.
