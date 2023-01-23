SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year.
However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering.
In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
She was elevated to the post of manager in November 2021 following the resignation of Chris Seaberg.
“For more than 26 years I have given my heart and soul to the town of Swansboro,” she aid in the letter. “I have built many friendships and professional relationships that I cherish. It has been a pleasure to serve alongside eleven other managers, twenty-four board members, countless advisory board members, and most of all, the Town Staff since 1996.
“I struggle with the proper words to even describe the outstanding, dedicated staff this town has. I could not be prouder of the service they deliver each and every day.”
The news came as a surprise to at least two town officials, Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro-tem, and Scott Chadwick, former mayor and Swansboro planning board chair.
Both Tursi and Chadwick indicated there is a move afoot to convince Webb to reconsider and, according to the pair, the effort to sway Webb has broad support.
“The board is united in its desire to persuade Paula to stay,” Tursi said. “We’ll do all we can to make that happen.”
