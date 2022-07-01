Attorney General Josh Stein speaks during a news conference outside the Durham County Courthouse in downtown Durham, N.C., Monday, June 28, 2021. Facing an ultimatum from Republicans following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections, Stein declined Friday, July 1, 2022, to commit immediately to seek enforcement of a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP, File)