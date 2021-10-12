Rob Moore is the CEO of Salt Lake City-based Big-D Construction poses for a photograph Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Moore said he supports vaccines but has questions about the mandate rollout. He already has a worker shortage on his job sites, and he said employee surveys tell him that nearly 20% of his workers don't want to get inoculated, so they would need to be tested weekly. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)