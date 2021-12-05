LAUREL PARK (AP) — A small earthquake struck a county in western North It was reported that the 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported right before 8 a.m. in Laurel Park in Henderson County, about 26 miles south of Asheville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was too small for most people to feel it. Only two people reported the tremor to the USGS.
Henderson County isn’t known for earthquakes, but there have been six earthquakes in the past year in the county, according to Earthquake Track.
The largest was a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Marshall on Sept. 25, Earthquake Track reported.
