DURHAM (AP) — An early morning fire damaged a building at Stagville, a state historic site that includes remnants of one of the largest plantations in North Carolina.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said fire rescue personnel were called to the site just before 6:45 a.m. Monday. WRAL-TV reports that the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
The site is part of the former Bennehan-Cameron family plantation,. It offers educational programs about the lives and work of the approximately 900 enslaved people who worked the land there, according to the official website.
According to the site's Facebook page, Stagville reopened to the public Friday for tours of the grounds and outdoor spaces. The buildings — including original slave quarters, a massive barn and a Bennehan family house — remain closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.