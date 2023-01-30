GREENVILLE - East Carolina University students, faculty and staff can now have food delivered by robots from campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub.
Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through the Grubhub app. These robots will be able to deliver all over ECU’s main campus, including College Hill.
ECU said that this service can be used in conjunction with a student’s meal plan or through a Grubhub account.
“ECU Dining Services is excited to offer this innovative service to our campus community,” said Celia Daniels, director of dining services. “Campuses across the country have had to increase the size of their Starship fleets to meet demand, and these fun and convenient robots are sure to be popular in Pirate Nation as well.”
Similar to a normal Grubhub order, the robots can be tracked through an interactive map as it makes its way for the delivery. It can hold up to 20 pounds of food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.