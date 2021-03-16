FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016 file photo, Chad Cameron Copley is led out of a courtroom at the Wake County Judicial Center in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, has left intact the murder conviction of Copley who fired from his garage a shotgun at a Black party-goer leaving his neighborhood. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of Kourey Thomas. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP, File)