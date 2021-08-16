MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina residents are accused by federal authorities are accused in connection with their alleged roles in child sex trafficking that occurred in two states, according to a news release.
A federal criminal complaint says Johnny Thomas, 34, of Durham, and Becca Mills, 25, of Whispering Pines, posted commercial sex ads for minors and took minors to locations in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to engage in commercial sex acts with others, news outlets reported.
Mills participated in many of the sexual encounters and Thomas participated with one of the minors on at least two occasions, the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina says. Mills and Thomas both threatened one of the minors if they refused to perform commercial sex acts, the news release says.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that in July, four men were charged for their alleged involvement in a child sex trafficking case.
There were 22 defendants in South Carolina facing a total of 75 pending human trafficking charges as of the end of 2020, said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
