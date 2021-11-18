WILMINGTON (AP) — Two men face charges in connection with what police describe as a road rage incident which led to a three-car crash that killed a man, police said.
Wilmington police said in a news release that officers arrested Thomas James Blyth, 25, and William Riley Gates, 43, and charged them both with involuntary manslaughter, reckless operation, and exceeding the posted speed.
An investigation showed the two men were involved in a road rage incident on Nov. 7 that killed Peter Anstatt, 79, of Wilmington.
Blyth and Gates are each jailed on a $100,000 secured bond in the New Hanover County jail. It's not known if either man has an attorney.
