CHARLOTTE (AP) — The driver of a tractor trailer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a North Carolina police officer investigating a crash on Interstate 85, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday.
Daniel Morgan, 50, failed to move left to an open lane or slow the Volvo VNL early Wednesday and it struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Mia Goodwin, police said in a news release.
Goodwin, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she received in that crash, police said. Three other officers were taken to a Charlotte hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.
Morgan was deemed not impaired and after an interview police said he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles. Morgan was also cited for displaying a fictitious registration plate knowing it was fictitious.
It’s not known if Morgan has an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.