TARBORO - A community college here in the east is launching a balloon and asking the public to not shoot it down.
The Edgecombe Community College High Altitude Balloon team posted a video to their Facebook page showing a balloon rising into the air.
The caption says that the balloon is not a spy balloon. The balloon is part of a competition, Nasa / North Carolina Space Grant High Altitude Competition.
They are launching the balloon this morning between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. between the Center for Innovation and the Early College High School building on the Tarboro campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.