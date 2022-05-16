FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Two people were found dead early Monday in a neighborhood in a North Carolina city, and police have begun a search for a suspect.
A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers responding to a call early Monday morning found a homeowner who had arrived to find a body lying on the floor inside the home. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers then found a second person in the yard of the home who also was pronounced dead at the scene.
It wasn't immediately known if the resident knew the victims, whose identities weren't released pending notification of relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.