HOFFMAN (AP) — Corrections officers at a North Carolina prison found a football filled with drugs near a prison fence last week, officials said.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release that staffers at Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman spotted a football in an odd location, news outlets report. The football was between the inner and outer fences of the prison.
Crews grabbed the ball and took it apart. Inside they found tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth, officials said.
Investigators said they were able to link the failed delivery to an offender serving time at the prison.
