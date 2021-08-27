This image from video provided by Jeani Rice-Cranford shows Nashville-based helicopter pilot Joel Boyers rescuing people from a rooftop, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Waverly, Tenn. Boyers, who co-owns Helistar Aviation, said he ended up rescuing 17 people that day. He’s proud of that, but said he’s the one who should be thanking them. (Jeani Rice-Cranford via AP)