JACKSONVILLE - Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at 9 a.m. today.
First responders were called to a mobile home on Shady Street in Midway Park.
According to Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas, 20-year-old Daniel Morales was shot and subsequently to Onslow Memorial Hospital. The sheriff said that Morales has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Thomas said the shooting stemmed from a fight that took place with people that Morales knew. After the shooting, several suspects drove away in a red Ford Mustang.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with any information about this shooting call Detective Coleman at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to report number 2023005873.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.