FOREST CITY (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was shot and critically wounded Monday and authorities are searching for a man they said should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Officers were called to Hill Street in Forest City on Monday morning for a report of a suspicious person and found Akeil Franklin, 20, who was wanted for probation violations, in the woods nearby, Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy said at a news conference.
When officers tried to speak to Franklin, LeRoy said that Franklin pulled out a gun and fired at them. One officer, identified as Jamie Hill, was struck, LeRoy said. Officers returned fire, but they don’t believe Franklin was hit, he said.
Hill was flown to a hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition on Monday afternoon, LeRoy said. Hill has been with the department for three years.
The other two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has also been called to investigate.
All three officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, LeRoy said.
Numerous officers from around the area are assisting in the search for Franklin, LeRoy said.
