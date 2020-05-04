ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A zoo in North Carolina has announced the name of a baby rhino after the public was invited to vote on a list of names.
First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper announced Monday that the name of the rhino is Jojo.
She was born at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. The baby had weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.
The public had voted in an online poll from a list of names provided by the Zoo’s rhino keepers.
The zoo said in a statement that Jojo is named after rhino keeper Joseph “Jojo” Wachira of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. The zoo said that Wachira is “deeply honored to hear the news – this is what I believe in and fight for every day – saving rhinos.”
