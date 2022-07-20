CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE — Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are asking visitors to tread carefully now that sea turtle hatching season is underway.
Protection zones for sea turtle nests will be set up on the beaches on to prepare nest sites for hatching, and officials said some of the zones will be detouring vehicles on the beach.
Officials said no one should travel in front of a nest, at or near the tide line, that’s within its hatching window because the hatchling turtles need a smooth beach from the nest to the water line to safely make it to the ocean.
Officials ask anyone driving on the ocean beaches to watch for the signs and roped off areas indicating that spot is closed to vehicles and to follow the directions to by-pass this area, either by exiting the beach to the "backroad" by the established ramp or, if the signs indicate its okay, by detouring behind the marked off area and nearer the dune line.
