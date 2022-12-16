FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said.
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, the deputy, who was walking, was hit by a vehicle, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.
Officials did not identify the deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.