This photo provided by National Park Service shows a beach house collapsing along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Another beach house has fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, and more are in danger of collapsing, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The home that fell was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service has closed off the area and warned that additional homes in the area may fall too. (National Park Service via AP)