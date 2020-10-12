HOLLY SPRINGS (AP) — A North Carolina man faces criminal charges in the death of a 4-year-old child who was struck by a truck, authorities say.
WRAL-TV reports that the driver, 42-year-old Cary Theron Moore, was taken into custody at the scene of Saturday evening's collision.
Moore, a resident of Garner, was charged by the Holly Springs police with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, according to a news release from the town. Police do not believe the driver was intoxicated, the release says.
Other children were in a street when the 4-year-old was struck. The child died at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.