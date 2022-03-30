Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have closed multiple road on Wednesday in anticipation of high winds.
A news release from the National Park Service said the National Weather Service updated a high wind warning for the mountains from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Thursday. Officials anticipate sustained winds between 40 to 50 mph (64 km/h to 80 km/h) with gusts up to 90 mph (144 km/h) in the mountains.
The possibility of hazardous conditions caused by fallen trees and the increased risk of fire danger, the park closed the following roads at 8 a.m. on Wednesday: Newfound Gap Road, Cades Cove Loop Road, Foothills Parkway West (from Chilhowee Lake to Wears Valley), and Foothills Parkway East.
Officials expected to close The following roads are likely to begin closing by noon on Wednesday, March 30: Little River Road, Wear Cove Gap Road, Laurel Creek Road, Cherokee Orchard Road, and Tremont Road by noon Wednesday, the news release said.
High winds are expected to impact the Tennessee side of the park, but additional roads may close as conditions warrant, officials said.
After the warning expires, crews will assess damage and begin clearing roads as needed for reopening.
